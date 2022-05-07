Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

Heritage Insurance has a payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heritage Insurance to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Shares of HRTG opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($1.28). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 42,243 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

