Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.28 EPS

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($1.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.72. 517,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,284. The stock has a market cap of $98.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $9.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRTG. StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 572.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

