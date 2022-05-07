Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $226.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.35. Hershey has a 1-year low of $167.10 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.08.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hershey will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $82,055.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,012,785 shares of company stock worth $206,063,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 57,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

