Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,100 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,300 ($28.73) to GBX 2,100 ($26.23) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($37.48) to GBX 2,900 ($36.23) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,677.00.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 69. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $37.70.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.