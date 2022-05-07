Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

HIFS opened at $314.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $279.56 and a twelve month high of $432.19. The firm has a market cap of $670.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 994 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

