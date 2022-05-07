Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,194 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,159 ($14.48) to GBX 1,194 ($14.92) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HCXLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Investec upgraded Hiscox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded Hiscox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($12.83) to GBX 1,067 ($13.33) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 870 ($10.87) to GBX 8,895 ($111.12) in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,236.34.

Shares of HCXLF stock remained flat at $$11.80 on Friday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

