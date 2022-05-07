Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target Raised to GBX 8,895 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 870 ($10.87) to GBX 8,895 ($111.12) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HCXLF has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised Hiscox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($12.83) to GBX 1,067 ($13.33) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($14.48) target price (down previously from GBX 1,177 ($14.70)) on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,085 ($13.55) to GBX 1,250 ($15.62) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,236.34.

HCXLF stock remained flat at $$11.80 during trading on Friday. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

