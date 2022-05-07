Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Histogen’s earnings. Histogen posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Histogen will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Histogen.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 1,448.64%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSTO shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Histogen from $2.40 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:HSTO opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. Histogen has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Histogen in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Histogen by 124.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Histogen by 20.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Histogen by 265.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 51,876 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Histogen by 29.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares during the period. 16.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

