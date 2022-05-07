HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Price Target Cut to C$26.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$27.00 to C$26.25 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLTRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on HLS Therapeutics from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Clarus Securities reduced their target price on HLS Therapeutics from C$33.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of HLS Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$10.58 during trading on Friday. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

