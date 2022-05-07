Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Downgraded to Accumulate at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $387.43.

HD stock traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,325,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,044. The firm has a market cap of $304.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $289.41 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.98.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,325,629,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

