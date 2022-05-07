Honest (HNST) to Release Earnings on Friday

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect Honest to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Honest has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 51.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Honest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.03 million and a P/E ratio of -7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. Honest has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

