Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

HMN stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.49. 398,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,293. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 6.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

