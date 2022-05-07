Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

