Horizon Technology Finance Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 83.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $300.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 36.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRZN. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

