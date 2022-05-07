Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HRZN. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Compass Point raised Horizon Technology Finance from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.55. 180,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,355. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 60.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.