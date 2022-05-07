Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Issues Earnings Results

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis.
HZNP stock traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.78. 2,580,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,786. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.02. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $83.42 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $2,435,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,624 shares of company stock valued at $57,830,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
HZNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
