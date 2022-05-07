Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of at least 12% (implying at least $1.28 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

TWNK traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,569,000 after acquiring an additional 917,894 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 87,034 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

