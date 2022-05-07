HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target Increased to GBX 590 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 590 ($7.37) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 510 ($6.37) to GBX 540 ($6.75) in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.87) to GBX 560 ($7.00) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.25) to GBX 590 ($7.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $510.00.

NYSE HSBC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,494,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,786. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.38. HSBC has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). HSBC had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,576,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,201,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,533,000 after purchasing an additional 670,107 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,879,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,653,000 after purchasing an additional 398,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 281,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,234,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,121,000 after purchasing an additional 250,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

