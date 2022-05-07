HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) PT Raised to GBX 525 at Credit Suisse Group

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 515 ($6.43) to GBX 525 ($6.56) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.06) to GBX 735 ($9.18) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.25) to GBX 590 ($7.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.00.

Shares of HSBC opened at $31.25 on Thursday. HSBC has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). HSBC had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

