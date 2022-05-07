HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $405.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $485.00 to $405.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $667.08.

HUBS traded up $15.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $356.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,690. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $325.97 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.13 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after buying an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after buying an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,446,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,886,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after buying an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

