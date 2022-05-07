HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $550.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $485.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $667.08.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS traded up $15.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,690. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $325.97 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $442.77 and its 200-day moving average is $575.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.13 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after acquiring an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,886,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,440,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after buying an additional 223,682 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 378.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,495,000 after buying an additional 120,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.