HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.722-1.728 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.HubSpot also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.42-0.44 EPS.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $15.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $356.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,690. HubSpot has a one year low of $325.97 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $575.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of HubSpot from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $667.08.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

