HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $409-410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.91 million.HubSpot also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.42 EPS.

NYSE HUBS traded up $15.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $356.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,690. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $325.97 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $442.77 and its 200 day moving average is $575.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded HubSpot from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $667.08.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,294,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

