Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Global, Inc. provides recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide. The services offered by the Company include Permanent Recruitment, Contract Consulting, Legal eDiscovery, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Talent Management solutions. Its clients include small to large-sized corporations and government agencies. Hudson Global, Inc., formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc., is based in New York. “

NASDAQ HSON traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.70. 11,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,783. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $94.36 million, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.56. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the third quarter valued at $610,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 2.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

