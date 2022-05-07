Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 99.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.
HDSN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. 3,072,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $9.70.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HDSN shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 95,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 61.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hudson Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
