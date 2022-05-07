Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 99.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

HDSN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. 3,072,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HDSN shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 95,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 61.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

