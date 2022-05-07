Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Humanigen stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $140.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.

Humanigen ( NASDAQ:HGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 4,882.88% and a negative net margin of 6,582.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,059,500 shares of company stock worth $3,140,310 in the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGEN. Murchinson Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,993,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 2,162.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 847,109 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 2,996.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 435,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

