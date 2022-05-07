Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 4,882.88% and a negative net margin of 6,582.73%.

Shares of HGEN stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.15. 4,449,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,511. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, insider Edward P. Jordan acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dale Chappell acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,059,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,310. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Humanigen by 44.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Humanigen in the second quarter valued at $260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Humanigen by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.