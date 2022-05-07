Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HII stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.25. 303,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,331. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.69 and a 200 day moving average of $196.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $228.66. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions.

