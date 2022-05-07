Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.
NASDAQ:HURN traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $52.85. 235,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $57.15.
In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,255,126. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,063,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 185,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 154,975 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,639,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 105,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.
About Huron Consulting Group (Get Rating)
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
