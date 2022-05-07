Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HURN traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $52.85. 235,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $57.15.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,255,126. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,063,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 185,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 154,975 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,639,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 105,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group (Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.