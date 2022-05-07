Hut 8 Mining (HUT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.
Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). Hut 8 Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $45.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. On average, analysts expect Hut 8 Mining to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $593.99 million and a P/E ratio of -10.66. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.96 and a quick ratio of 17.96.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
