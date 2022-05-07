Hut 8 Mining (HUT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Hut 8 Mining to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$57.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$54.20 million.

Shares of HUT opened at C$4.37 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.77. The company has a market cap of C$749.25 million and a P/E ratio of -8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

