HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Receives $47.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $43.94.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (Get Rating)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
