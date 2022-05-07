Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Hydro One from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.14.

Get Hydro One alerts:

HRNNF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.08. 301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,385. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. Hydro One has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $28.27.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.