Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hydro One from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.14.

HRNNF traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $27.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47. Hydro One has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $28.27.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

