Hydro One (TSE:H) Given a C$32.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on H. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hydro One to an underperform rating and set a C$34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hydro One presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.88.

TSE H opened at C$34.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.68. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$29.13 and a 52-week high of C$36.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.6900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.37%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

