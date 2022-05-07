Hydro One (TSE:H) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hydro One to an underperform rating and set a C$34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of Hydro One from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.88.

Shares of H opened at C$34.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.34. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$29.13 and a 1 year high of C$36.09.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.6900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

