Hydro One (TSE:H) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at CIBC

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on H. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CSFB cut Hydro One from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Hydro One to an underperform rating and set a C$34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.88.

H stock opened at C$34.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.34. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$29.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.09.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.6900001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

