Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on H. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB cut Hydro One from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hydro One to an underperform rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydro One has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.88.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$34.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.34. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$29.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.09. The company has a market cap of C$20.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.6900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.37%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

