Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. CSFB lowered Hydro One from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hydro One to an underperform rating and set a C$34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.88.

H stock opened at C$34.90 on Friday. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$29.13 and a twelve month high of C$36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23. The firm has a market cap of C$20.88 billion and a PE ratio of 21.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.34.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.6900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 65.37%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

