IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $3.35.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. 13,033,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,492,070. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98, a PEG ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 55,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 90.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 232,165 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,154,548 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 492,208 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 60,966 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

