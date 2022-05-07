IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

IBEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of IBEX by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IBEX by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IBEX by 288.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

IBEX stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. IBEX has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $295.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. IBEX had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $132.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

