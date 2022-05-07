Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.93, Briefing.com reports. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ IEP traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,534. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.78. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $48.93 and a 52 week high of $61.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -372.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

