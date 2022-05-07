ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICFI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.50.

ICF International stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.02. The company had a trading volume of 92,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,073. ICF International has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.67.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.66 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ICF International will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ICF International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ICF International by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

