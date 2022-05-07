ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) will post $2.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.87. ICON Public posted earnings of $2.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.59 to $11.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.51 to $14.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICON Public.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.28. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS.

ICLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in ICON Public by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.31. 371,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,060. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $204.80 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.24.

ICON Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.