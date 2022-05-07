IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. IDACORP updated its FY22 guidance to $4.85-$5.05 EPS.

IDA traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.34. The stock had a trading volume of 280,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,622. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.58. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $95.26 and a 1-year high of $118.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in IDACORP by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,260 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in IDACORP by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

