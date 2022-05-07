Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INVE. Craig Hallum began coverage on Identiv in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Identiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Identiv currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.25.

Identiv stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $270.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.50 and a beta of 1.71. Identiv has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.45 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Identiv will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Identiv news, CFO Justin Scarpulla bought 6,500 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $223,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 184,546 shares of company stock worth $2,625,195. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 377.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

