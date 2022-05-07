IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

IDXX has been the subject of several other reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $663.67.

IDXX stock traded down $18.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $366.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,873. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $358.18 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $505.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.96.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

