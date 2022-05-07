IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $18.47 on Friday, hitting $366.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,873. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $358.18 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $505.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.67.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

