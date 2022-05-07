iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of IHRT traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,674,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,795. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 619,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,997,682.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,027,075 shares in the company, valued at $248,840,310.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 453,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $8,521,189.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,557,692 shares in the company, valued at $235,959,032.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,824,576 shares of company stock valued at $31,670,077. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Granby Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 44.9% in the third quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 193,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 593,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 27.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

