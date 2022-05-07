Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16-5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $42.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,550,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,674. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina has a 1-year low of $239.03 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.22.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $440.77.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Illumina by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Illumina by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Illumina by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Illumina by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.